NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Original Pancake House of Central Ohio will add a third restaurant to its ranks in early 2024, according to local management.

As of Tuesday, a yellow banner on its website announced that a New Albany location of the national all-day breakfast eatery was coming, reading: “See You in 2024!” Of the nine Original Pancake House restaurants in the state, two are in Columbus suburbs — with one in Upper Arlington and another in Westerville.

The site of the future restaurant is already constructed but not quite finished, said Cris Roman, an operations manager for the two regional Original Pancake House locations. It will call Hamilton Quarter home, he said, eventually serving pancakes and other delicacies from the same plaza as the Target on North Hamilton Road.

Hamilton Quarter — the mixed-use commercial project off of State Route 161 and Hamilton Road — has signed on numerous new tenants since the start of 2023.

“That whole area is exploding, so we want to be part of it,” Roman said.

As of June, Utah-based soup, salad, and sandwich chain Café Zupas was planning on an October first day. A nearby Chick-fil-A location is also in progress.

Real estate developer Casto in February released a list of four other chains taking residence at the mixed-use project. Those included new locations of DiBella’s Subs, Torchy’s Tacos, the Kemba branch and Bath & Body Works.