NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in New Albany Wednesday night.

According to New Albany police, the crash happened on Kitzmiller Road just north of Morse Road at approximately 5:19 p.m.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

According to the Plain Township Fire Department, which assisted at the scene, the car was traveling north on Kitzmiller Road when it lost control and hit two trees.

The woman, 31, was a passenger in the car. The driver, a man, was taken to Mount Carmel East.

Kitzmiller Road is currently closed in the area.

There is no further information available at this time.