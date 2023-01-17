COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A florist with stores in and around the Buckeye State will celebrate its new Columbus location with a grand opening Tuesday — promising arrangement giveaways to some customers, and free flowers for a year to one.

Oberer’s Flowers closed its former Columbus location but relocated to a new storefront at 5757 N. Hamilton Rd. in New Albany in November. It is one of three stores in Ohio — Oberer’s originated in Dayton — with three more florists in neighboring states.

While the doors opened before Thanksgiving, Oberer’s owner Keith Fields said he is excited to finally host an official opening event in New Albany. Oberer’s will begin giving away 1,000 arrangements starting at 7 a.m. until they run out — and one person will also win free flowers for a year as part of the promotion, according to its Facebook.

Courtesy Photo/Oberer’s Flowers

Alongside floral arrangements for occasions from weddings to funerals, Oberer’s also offers design classes, according to its website.

Regular store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.