NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Discount grocer Aldi opened the doors to its newest central Ohio store Thursday and offered the earliest in-store shoppers a chance to win Aldi gift cards, according to a press release.

The new location at 9895 Johnstown Rd. is the only Aldi in New Albany, according to the company’s website. The grocery chain has 154 locations in Ohio — eight of which are in Columbus city limits, and several more throughout central Ohio.

Shoppers can grab groceries during regular store hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Through Saturday, the new storefront will also be raffling off a $500 Aldi gift card.

As Aldi looks to add more stores nationwide, the one in New Albany is one of more than 100 across the country that either recently opened or are planning to open. Another location at 5455 N. High St. between Clintonville and Worthington opened in early November.

But the discount grocer is not new to central Ohio. Sarah Brown, the Springfield regional vice president, said in a press release that Aldi has had a grocery presence in Columbus for more than 30 years.