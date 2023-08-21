NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of New Albany will extend one of its streets that currently dead-ends just outside the center of town, with the proposal estimated to cost nearly $8 million, according to a city spokesperson.

Once construction is finished, Market Street will no longer force drivers to turn either right or left when they get to Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road. The city is early in the stages of a project that will transform that intersection into a roundabout, extending Market through what is currently about three acres of grass to a connection with Dublin-Granville Road and Main Street.

(Courtesy/City of New Albany)

“The most significant source of traffic congestion in the village center is the intersection of Main Street and High Street,” Mike Barker, director of public service, said in a city video.

By extending Market Street, the city said it will be able to redirect drivers away from the most populous streets in the center of town. It acquired the 3.23 acres for the eventual right-of-way from property owners, who dedicated the land free of cost, according to the spokesperson.

The road extension will be funded by a mix of grants, loans and city dollars. The Ohio Public Works Commission is disbursing $244,000 in a grant and $756,000 in a loan, and the city will cover the rest of the project cost, the spokesperson said.

Construction is estimated to take about 18 months, according to the city. With plans to kick off in early 2024, meaning it will likely be completed in fall 2025.

Not far from the main drags in New Albany, road construction has taken over a number of regional and local roads, as central Ohio prepares for the Intel plant and other proposed economic growth east of Columbus.

Aside from local road projects, Ohio Department of Transportation crews also began long-term construction on State Route 161 in July. The east-west highway will get an additional lane in each direction and wider bridges by 2025.