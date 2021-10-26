NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The New Albany-Plain Local Schools district has extended its mask mandate for some students, staff, and teachers through the middle of next month.

The district extended the mandate for students and staff pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, requiring them to wear face coverings inside school facilities through Nov. 15, barring any further decision from the school board.

Students in grades seventh through 12th are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially if they aren’t vaccinated, but it is not required.

New Albany also updated its quarantine requirements for anyone who comes into contact with a person positive for COVID-19.

According to the new requirements, unless Franklin County Public Health issues a quarantine order on someone identified as having had “direct contact” with someone who is COVID-19 positive, self-quarantine is optional. If the person who has had contact with a COVID-19 person chooses not to self-quarantine, in order to return to school, the person must 1) not be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; 2) conduct daily symptom checks; 3) they must wear a mask while indoors at the school for 14 days.

Only health departments have the authority to issue isolation and quarantine orders under Ohio law, the new requirements state.