New Albany-Plain Local Schools extends mask order for staff, students

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Some students and staff members at the New Albany-Plain Local Schools District will be required to continue wearing face masks for at least the next month to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The school board voted 4-1 Monday to extend the mask mandate for students and staff in Pre-K through sixth grade until Oct. 25,

Board members said the extended mandate is an effort to keep students in schools as much as possible.

Students in grades seventh through 12th are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially if they aren’t vaccinated, but it is not required.