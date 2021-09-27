New Albany-Plain Local Schools extends mask order for staff, students

New Albany

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Some students and staff members at the New Albany-Plain Local Schools District will be required to continue wearing face masks for at least the next month to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The school board voted 4-1 Monday to extend the mask mandate for students and staff in Pre-K through sixth grade until Oct. 25,

Board members said the extended mandate is an effort to keep students in schools as much as possible.

Students in grades seventh through 12th are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially if they aren’t vaccinated, but it is not required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

New safety devices for OSU students

Bill to ban vaccine mandates

Linden Fresh Market opens

Cracking down on sex trrafficking

Peak Fall Colors 2021

Scarlet the Shoe: Ohio State asks fans to wear scarlet to Penn State game

More Local News