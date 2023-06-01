NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany’s freshly-laid pickleball courts should be playable before the end of June, following about two months of construction, the city said in an email.

The soon-to-be pickleball facility is on the corner of Walnut Street and Bevelhymer Road — near the Michael Lucey Memorial Basketball Courts. The facility will feature 16 pickleball courts, which will be available for use by the public once they’re playable. Construction will continue on features like parking to accommodate them.

The city said earlier in May the project was on track for mid-June play. The New Albany City Council could, in the future, build out the facility by adding shade structures or restrooms, City Manager Joe Stefanov said at a recent council meeting.

The courts will also likely host leagues and tournaments, he said.

Pickleball has become increasingly popular in central Ohio and across the country. Participation in the tennis-adjacent sport has grown by 158.6% in the last three years, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association — making it the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Columbus held the Major League Pickleball tournament in October at the indoor pickleball facility Pickle and Chill, and courts are abounding in central Ohio. In his state of the city address in March, Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city will add at least 30 of its own dedicated pickleball courts.