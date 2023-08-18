SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WCMH) — New Albany’s dream of becoming Little League World Series champions took a hit last night, but the team still has a path to the title.

The California team from El Segundo rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat New Albany 4-3 in a rain-shortened game of four innings in a quarterfinal of the United States bracket.

New Albany, which received a first-round bye, got on the board in the first inning after a four-walk inning. In the second, it scored two runs on a walk, an error and a pair of RBI infield singles.

Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe responded for El Segundo with back-to-back home runs in the top of the third inning. Brooks hit a two-run shot that popped out of the glove of center fielder Eddie Bloch, whose arm was stretched out above and over the wall. Lappe followed with a solo homer to right field for the one-run lead.

The game was called at the end of the fourth inning after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay.

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe rounds first base as he watches his home run off New Albany, Ohio’s Kevin Klingerman, rear, during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

With the opening victory over the Great Lakes representative, El Segundo won its fourth straight dating back to a West regional tournament. California’s will play the winner of North Dakota and Texas on Monday.

New Albany, relegated to consolation play, will have a longer road to glory if it is to appear in the championship series in eight days. It will next face Henderson, Nevada in the opening round of the consolation bracket on Saturday and will have to win five straight to get to the championship series.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.