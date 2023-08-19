Watch a previous report on New Albany’s journey to the Little League World Series in the video above.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WCMH) – A Cinderella season came to an end for New Albany at the Little League World Series Saturday.

Representing the Great Lakes region, New Albany Little League fell to the Mountain region’s Henderson, Nevada, team 13-2 in four innings, in the consolation bracket Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.

Nevada jumped out to a 13-0 lead, with New Albany adding two to the scoreboard before the game was called.

The team’s first trip to the Little League World Series didn’t play out as many would have liked, with the team also losing to California’s El Segundo 4-3 in a rain-shortened four-inning game Thursday.

New Albany received a first-round bye in the series.

New Albany advanced to the World Series after beating Illinois on Aug. 10 in the regional tournament.