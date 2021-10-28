COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A serious injury crash between a motorcycle and car left a man hospitalized on Thursday.

The crash at 3:50 p.m. on October 28 was on the Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at Stone Shadow Drive, Jefferson Township, according the Franklin County Sheriff’s office which is investigating this serious injury vehicle crash.

Richard Hahn, 42, of Reynoldsburg, was traveling southbound on Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road on a 2012 Harley Davidson Road King, the sheriff said in a media release.

A juvenile driver, 16, of Columbus was operating a 2015 Toyota Camry turning northbound onto Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road from Stone Shadow Drive and struck the motorcycle.

Hahn was ejected from the motorcycle, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Camry was treated at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.