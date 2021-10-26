NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – New Albany announced that this year’s trick or treat hours in the city have changed.

In a message on its website, the city announced trick or treat will now take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The change comes due to a threat of rain on Thursday as well as several requests from residents.

“While the weather forecast could change between now and Sunday, moving the event to Halloween appears to be the better option at this point,” the city posted. “Sunday’s event will take place rain or shine.”

The city urges anyone taking part in trick or treating in the city to watch the below safety video, put together by New Albany Police Officer Jobie Warner.