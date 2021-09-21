NBC4’s Kerry Charles to moderate social justice program featuring author Isabel Wilkerson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The New Albany Lecture Series will begin its 9th season virtually on October 5, with an author talk featuring Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author, Isabel Wilkerson.

Moderated by NBC4 anchor Kerry Charles, the Conversations on Social Justice program will be part of a shared reading experience and participants are encouraged to read Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” before the event.

The virtual event, on October 5, 2021, at 7 p.m., is free and open to everyone who signs up.