NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — School officials say all students are safe after a loaded gun was found in one student’s bag Thursday morning at New Albany Primary.

A letter sent to parents from New Albany-Plain Local Schools Superintendent Michael Sawyers states that early in the morning, students arriving at the school reported seeing some type of gun on their school bus.

Administrators and the New Albany Police Department responded to the school and found a loaded handgun inside a student’s book bag, Sawyer released in the letter.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything within our power to ensure that all students who attend New Albany-Plain Local Schools are in a safe and healthy environment,” the letter reads. “This inappropriate action by a student is in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and will result in disciplinary action up to and including expulsion from school and/or court action as permissible by law. The student involved is not at school. The New Albany Police Department is not recommending restrictions for our campus at this time since this is an isolated event.”

The district is asking parents to secure all weapons at their homes, and to make sure they are not accessible to students.