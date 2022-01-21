COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel’s project will bring a new type of workforce to central Ohio, and be a gamechanger that transforms the region.

Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and a former representative for Ohio’s 15th congressional district says the jobs at Intel will be a gamechanger and more will follow that.

“Think about what Honda has done for the central Ohio economy and what a big player they’ve been. This is even bigger than the Honda announcement,” he said.

What’s key now is preparing for the types of jobs at Intel’s yet-to-be-built semiconductor factory. That’s 3,000 jobs with an average pay of $135,000 a year.

“Some of them will be degree programs, advanced degrees, some of them will just be certifications at our adult education programs at our community colleges so this will require a full ecosystem of job training for thousands of people,” Stivers said.

Intel will kick-start a new ecosystem and other businesses will follow. Intel expects 7,000 jobs will be brought to central Ohio for construction alone. There is predicted to be a 10 million job trickledown effect, too.

“It’s a win-win all the way around for Ohio families, for Ohio businesses, the Ohio economy, any potential vendors that might work with Intel,” said Stivers.

Natalie Bowles who’s from Blacklick says she sees the potential. “Intel will be a really good addition to our little town here!

“Getting students prepared, excited. There’s a huge project in New Albany for seniors and they can probably intern there and learn more about science and engineering,” she said as she thought over the opportunities.

Stivers sees that, too. “Hopefully it will inspire some of our kids to start looking at STEM careers in middle school and high school and then on through college. The science technology and engineering and math requirements will be increased when you’re making computer chips and this advance manufacturing.”

Central Ohio is one of the fastest growing parts of the Midwest, and this project will only fuel that type of growth, he said.