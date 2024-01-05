NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — An indoor farmers market will return with its monthly winter date Saturday.

The Healthy New Albany Farmers Market has become a community staple over more than the last decade. Healthy New Albany features outdoor markets running on Thursday nights during the summer and an indoor market monthly on Saturday mornings in the fall and winter. On Saturday, it will will return with its third indoor market of the season. Other upcoming dates for the market include Feb. 3 and March 2.

The farmers market offers a laundry list of vendors. Here’s what you can expect to find there.

Vendors

Dresbach Farms – Twin Oak Farms – Silver Bridge Coffee Company – McCarty Farmstead – Woolf Farms – Bee Kind Acres – MaKyn Farms – Ohio City Pasta – Allison’s Challah – Le Macaron French Pastries – One Of A Kind Primitive Creations – Quickie Dips – Fired Up Pizza – Vibin Vines – Pet Wants – Valerie Long Jewelry – Bread Fed Bakery – Sunbeam Family Farm – New Albany Organics – La Dolce ‘Nola – Simple Trinity Clothing – Boozy Bakes – Southern Ting – Nourish – Nidhi Sharma Chai – Angry Dads Jerky – Cawsome City Microgreens – Hillside Cultivations – Buckeye Shroomery – The Gluten & Grain Free Gourmet

Community/Business Tables

Healthy New Albany – Celebrating One – Aladdin’s – Olivia’s Kitchens

In addition to these, the farmers market will include a Buckeye Crepes food truck and volunteer musician Sean Smith.

Healthy New Albany, which is a nonprofit organization designed to promote and embrace healthy living in the community, offers more than just this farmers market. The nonprofit also offers health-based community programs and events, a food pantry, health magazine and community garden. All of the organization’s offerings are funded by donors and its races. The next Healthy New Albany race is the Chilly Chili Mile on Feb. 25.

The Healthy New Albany Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and is located at the Philip Heit Center, 150 W. Main St., New Albany. Follow Healthy New Albany on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about future events.