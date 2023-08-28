NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — More money from giant tech firms is pouring into Ohio projects, with Google now topping $3 billion.

During a Monday afternoon event at its New Albany data center campus, Google Vice President Mark Isakowitz announced it would invest $1.7 billion into technical infrastructure in Ohio. The spending includes further work on its New Albany, Columbus and Lancaster data centers, as well as supporting “AI innovations” and Google Cloud services.

Mark Isakowitz, Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy for Google, speaks at the Google data center in New Albany. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

Google broke ground on its first $600 million Ohio data center, located in New Albany, in 2019. The company later shared plans to construct additional centers in Columbus and Lancaster to the tune of $1 billion, acquiring 618 acres of land to do so. It confirmed on Monday that its Columbus site was up and running, and the Lancaster location would open soon.

The Columbus data center sits on the Far South Side at the former site of Hartman Farm — located at 5076 S. High Street near Scioto Downs. Former farmland along Whiley Road and just off of U.S. Route 33 hosts the Lancaster data center, according to both online data center tracking resource Baxtel and Fairfield County Auditor’s records.

Google has claimed it “helped generate $9.63 billion of economic activity for 51,900 Ohio businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers in the state,” in 2020. It also invested $400,000 in four local organizations to help workers find jobs in skilled trade industries.