Google investing additional $1 billion in central Ohio to expand data centers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Search engine giant Google is planning to invest an additional $1 billion to expand its data center in New Albany.

The company made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

In addition, the company says it has acquired 618 more acres of land in Columbus and Lancaster for potential future data center locations.

Google broke ground on the New Albany site at the city’s International Business Park in 2019.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the investment further solidifies “the state’s position as one of the country’s leading destinations for cloud technology and investment.”

According to Google, “In 2020, Google helped generate $9.63 billion of economic activity for 51,900 Ohio businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers in the state. The company also assisted more than 541,000 Ohio businesses with requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews and other direct connections to their customers.”

