Gas leak leads to evacuations, businesses closing in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–A gas leak at the Market/Main roundabout forced the evacuation of McCue and Robertson residential buildings. According to the city’s social media page, further evacuations may be necessary.

Around 5:45 pm Thursday evening, authorities closed the Main and Market Streets intersection and numerous businesses in the area.

According to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones, the gas line was hit when a company was installing fiber lines near the intersection. Gas had leaked into sewer lines and spread throughout the area.

UPDATE:

The gas leak was “clamped” around 10:40 pm Thursday night. The city said in a social media statement that there were no more evacuations coming and anyone who left their homes should check city social media pages to see the time that they may return home.

The Main and Market roundabout will remain closed throughout the morning rush hour and traffic will be detoured. No time has been determined when businesses can reopen on Friday.

People are asked to avoid the area.