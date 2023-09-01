COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Coffee, donuts and puppies will be at the forefront Friday in New Albany to kick off National Service Dog Awareness Month.

The celebration and educational event at Canine Companion’s North Central Training Center on New Albany-Condit Road aims to raise awareness of the great work service dogs do and recruit additional volunteers and advocates to work with accredited organizations such as Canine Companions.

In 2022 Governor Mike DeWine signed a statewide proclamation honoring September as National Service Dog Month on behalf of Canine Companions. During Friday’s event, New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding will read another proclamation and announce his support for our mission.

The North Central Training Center will also play host to the conclusion of the celebratory month with its annual fundraiser DogFest on Oct. 1. There attendees can take part in learning about inspiring stories from local graduates, dog activities, food trucks, professional dog photos. NBC4’s McKenna King will emcee the event.

DogFest, of which NBC4 is one of several sponsors, also supports the mission of Canine Companions to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs free of charge.

NBC4’s Puppy with a Purpose, Brutus, recently completed his initial puppy-raising training period and began the next phase of his professional training in preparation for graduation to become a full-service assistance dog through Canine Companions.