NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A fundraiser to fight cancer and feed those in need is looking to fry up 400 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The Fry Out Cancer fundraiser, in its eighth year, looks to cook 400 turkeys while raising $32,000 for the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur C. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James).

The fundraiser asks donors to order their fully-prepared turkey and select a time to pick it up on Thanksgiving day at the Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany. The suggested minimum donation for each turkey is $150.

In addition, donors have the opportunity to donate $50 to sponsor a roasted turkey that will be sent to a family in need.

The fundraiser is teaming up with Columbus State Community College to roast 300 turkeys to be distributed to families in need, while 100 turkeys will be fried Thursday at Temple Beth Shalom for donors who have placed their reservations.

Services receiving the donated turkeys are YWCA Family Center, Community Shelter Board, Faith Mission, New Albany Food Pantry, St. Aloysius (Catholic Social Services), Hilltop Community Worship Center, LSS Choices, Kaleidoscope Youth Center, Star House, Community Development for All People, St. Stephen’s Community House, and the iResolve Family Fitness Community Meal.

Fry Out Cancer’s goal for this year’s fundraiser is to raise more than $32,000 for the OSUCCC-James. Since 2014, the fundraiser has donated more than $113,000 to cancer-related charities.