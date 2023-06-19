NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of New Albany hosted its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, a chance for the community to celebrate while also learning about the history behind the holiday.

The celebration started with an IDEA, which stands for Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Action, leading to a panel the city started, which led to the celebration.

“I’m just glad to be Black, you know?” said Columbus resident Sabrina Wilford.

Those were words said and felt by so many on this Juneteenth.

“Really, just trying to live out the tagline of New Albany, which is, ‘Community connects us,’” said Brianna Johnson, a member of the IDEA board.

The celebration came together as a response to social injustices during the pandemic, leading to the formation of the IDEA panel.

The event featured live performances, face painting, spoken word performances, food, and so much more.

But it goes deeper than that.

“Acknowledging some things that have been really challenging in the past and walking forward with that knowledge in an effort to make a better tomorrow,” said New Albany resident Tiana Samuels.

Samuels has lived in New Albany for a number of years, saying she’s proud of the progress being made.

“The beautiful thing here is that we are amplifying those voices where maybe they were muted in the past or overseen,” she said. “Now we’re able to raise our voice be seen, be heard, and be appreciated.”

Wilford said she attended the event to pay respect to her ancestors.

“(Juneteenth) means everything to me,” she said. “It’s our heritage, it’s who I am, it’s our culture, just all of that.”

Wilford said she’s excited about where things are heading as well.

“It gives me joy to know that change is coming, you know?” she said. “Change is here and it’s happening right now.”

That sentiment is a signal to IDEA board members like Dr. Nwando Olayiwola that they’re on the right track with honoring those brave souls who fought to abolish slavery.

“I’m hoping they somehow see the work that we are doing altogether collaboratively to really just make sure we are moving forward and that we’re not taking their struggle and their experience in vain, that we are able to build on that legacy,” Olayiwola said.

City officials said they hope to continue growing the Juneteenth festival in years to come. They also plan on rolling out other cultural events to engage all members of their community.