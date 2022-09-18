NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Dogfest is all about celebrating canines and how they can change people’s lives.

The event, which took place in New Albany Sunday afternoon, focuses on educating people about Canine Companions, serving as a fundraiser for the group.

Canine Companions provides people with disabilities with trained service dogs free of charge.

NBC4 Meteorologist McKenna King served as emcee at the event, where dogs demonstrated their training, agility courses, and other fun activities.

Mona Sedrak, who matched with canine companion Flo in February of this year, said it has opened up her world.

“She’s opened a world that I thought no longer existed and if it wasn’t for volunteers and the fundraising and the gifts that are given to Canine Companions, people like me would never have Flo, would never have their independence, their self-esteem, their self-confidence back,” she said.

Sedrak said having Flo makes her want to get out and see the world even more. Over the last two months, she has put 471 miles on her wheelchair, which, thanks to Flo, is way more than she had done in the past.