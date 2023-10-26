NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A data center company is planning to invest $1.5 billion in four new data centers in New Albany.

“New Albany City Council has approved community reinvestment area (CRA) agreements for Kansas-based QTS Data Centers, which will allow the company to invest roughly $1.5 billion in four data centers for future end users,” New Albany city officials wrote on social media.

Quality Technology Services (QTS) plans to build four data centers on two plots of land along Beech Road: two on a 56-acre lot at 675 Beech Road SW, and two on a 27-acre lot at 785 Beech Road SW.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2024, and be completed in March 2025.

QTS will be a co-location provider, meaning it can lease data center space to multiple tenants in the same building. It is unknown which companies will lease space, but Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook are among the companies driving data center expansion in the Midwest and across the country.

“Data centers are key assets to the New Albany community, allowing us to diversify the types of companies within our business portfolio,” New Albany’s Economic Development Manager Sara Zeigler said. “QTS has a great track record of being invested in the communities where they have built facilities. The company’s core values align closely with ours, and we’re excited that they are choosing to call New Albany home.”

Data centers “create significant local revenue and high-quality jobs for the community with minimal impact on city services, traffic or the school population,” New Albany’s website said.