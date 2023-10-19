NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Chick-fil-A has expanded its reach into another part of central Ohio.

The chain’s New Albany location, at 6060 N. Hamilton Road in the Hamilton Quarter district, opened Thursday morning, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The store is the 13th Chick-fil-A location in central Ohio and it’s one of many restaurants that have recently expanded into Hamilton Quarter. Others that have opened there or are scheduled to soon include Cafe Zupas, DiBella’s Subs, Torchy’s Tacos and the Original Pancake House.

The Chick-fil-A’s hours at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.