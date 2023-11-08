NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A restaurant known for its soup and sandwiches is opening its second Columbus-area location, giving away free food in the process.

Utah-based Café Zupas will open on Nov. 16 at 5980 Hamilton Road. The New Albany opening will mark Café Zupas’ second Ohio location, with the first located at 4226 Easton Loop West.

The New Albany restaurant will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., where the first 100 customers in line will win free Café Zupas for a month. Five winners will also win free Café Zupas for a year.

Attendees will be asked to download the restaurant’s app and “favorite” the New Albany location, from which a list will be created. The winners of free Café Zupas for a year, who must be present to redeem their prizes, will be randomly selected from the list.

Winners will have points loaded to their account that they can use to redeem free food daily until the points are gone, according to Café Zupas marketing manager Carli Lewis.

Café Zupas menu features a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, along with a seasonal menu that changes throughout the year. Every meal at Café Zupas is served with a free chocolate-dipped strawberry.

A Café Zupas location with a drive-thru and similar design to the New Albany location (Photo Courtesy/Savanna Bui Photography).

“Café Zupas was created to provide a genuinely fresh and healthy alternative to the fast-casual space,” Lewis said. “With over 200 premium ingredients delivered to each store daily, every meal at Café Zupas is made fresh but served fast.”

The New Albany location will have two drive-thru lanes – one for orders placed in person, and one for orders placed ahead though the Café Zupas app. The new location will also have a space for guests to dine in.

Café Zupas in New Albany will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.