NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A food and retail hall with close to a dozen vendors by the New Albany International Business Park will open to the public Thursday afternoon.

Bubbly Hall — located at 6031 Central College Rd. — will feature sushi, fried chicken, and cheesecake, among other breakfast through dinner offerings and stores on the 15,000-square-foot property.

For its first day, the Ohio Restaurant Association will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:45 p.m., and the grand opening will kick off at 4 p.m., General Manager Barbara Passeno said.

“We are beyond excited right now. There’s so much activity going on in the hall, as everybody is prepping and getting ready,” Passeno said.

Between a pandemic and other hitches in progress, she said the project was a big undertaking that faced delays.

“It’s been 26 months in the making here, from the time they broke ground,” Passeno said. “Everything is unique, everything is different, every single vendor inside had a say in how their kiosk was going to be built and what was going in it and the size of the equipment, so it’s literally 11 businesses inside of one.”

Food vendors in the hall include breakfast and dessert from Fay’s Crepes; Somali cuisine from Hoyo’s Kitchen; Just Chicken; The Pit Barbecue Grille; Lebanese cuisine from Mr. Hummus; Seoul Food On The Go; Kiku Sushi Bar and The Cheesecake Girl.

Bubbly Hall also has room for catered meetings and celebrations and an outdoor area. It will eventually rent out market booths to community members.

Art from Sunbear Studios in Westerville will also be on exhibition starting Thursday.

Bubbly Hall will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with limited hours in its first week of business. More information is available here.