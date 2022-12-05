A rendering of the upcoming Bubbly Hall in New Albany. (Courtesy Photo/Granaz Group)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. General manager Barbara Passeno said the vibrant space aims to attract locals for more than a quick trip.

“The idea behind Bubbly Hall is to bring a healthy, joyous, vivacious lifestyle to the community,” said Passeno. “We want a place where customers can come and enjoy themselves.”

A rendering of the upcoming Bubbly Hall in New Albany. (Courtesy Photo/Granaz Group)

A 6,800 square-foot dining space will be home to eight food vendors: Fay’s Crepes, Somali cuisine from Hoyo’s Kitchen, Just Chicken, The Pit Barbecue Grille, Lebanese cuisine from Mr. Hummus, Seoul Food On The Go, Kiku Sushi Bar and The Cheesecake Girl. Guests can also visit the liquor and wine bar for chocolate pairings from Mello Chocolate and unique drinks featuring hot sauce from Sauce Boss Gang.

In addition, the structure houses a 2,300-square-foot event space for catered meetings and celebrations, which opens to the property’s 7,000-square-foot outdoor green space.

Bubbly Hall has partnered with several home-based businesses to stock a boutique with a range of products, including body butters, wax-candle melts, jewelry, hand-crocheted shawls, men’s beard oil and gift baskets. Sunbear Studios, an art gallery in Westerville, will be installing local artist creations available for purchase. Passeno said the inventory in the space will rotate regularly.

A rendering of the dining space inside Bubbly Hall. (Courtesy Photo/Granaz Group)

A rendering of Hoyo’s Kitchen in Bubbly Hall. (Courtesy Photo/Granaz Group)

A rendering of the market booths in Bubbly Hall. (Courtesy Photo/Granaz Group)

Community members can rent out the hall’s market booths for varying times to sell their home-based products, like jams, cookies, honey and more. A community corner will be a designated space from groups like the local girl scout troop to sell cookies at no charge.

Passeno said the community corner, boutique and market booths are designed to aid local businesses and provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs who don’t have the means to distribute their product on a larger scale.

“Bubbly Hall will offer the local entrepreneur a place to be a brick-and-mortar store with small upfront and operational costs,” said Passeno.

An opening date is yet to be determined, said Passeno. Once open, the food and retail hall will be operating the following hours:

Monday: Vendors open from 3 to 10 p.m., with the bar closing at 11 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: Vendors open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the bar closing at 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Fay’s Crepes open at 9 a.m., other vendors open from11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the bar closing at 11 p.m.

Sunday: Fay’s Crepes open at 9 a.m., others vendors open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow updates from Bubbly Hall on its upcoming opening date here.