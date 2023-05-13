NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered in New Albany Saturday to host a Mother’s Day call to action.

The moms said that for Mother’s Day this year, they don’t want flowers or cards; they want what they describe as common-sense gun safety laws.

Demonstrators said the goal was to call on Congress to reinstate the bipartisan assault weapons ban. They also said they want to start a conversation with people in New Albany about gun safety.

Those in attendance held up signs with phrases like “Honk for Gun Sense” and “Protect Kids, Not Guns.”

Nearly 200 Moms Demand Action events were organized nationwide on Saturday.

“The majority of Americans want to see our communities safer; they want to see our kids safe,” said Katie Wilson, a volunteer with the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action. “As a mom myself, I want my kids, my family, my community to be safer. We really care about this issue and we want to see action around it.”

Volunteers with the Ohio chapter said approximately 9,000 people across the country attended events on Saturday.