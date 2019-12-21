New Albany wants Amazon Web Services to build $400M data center there

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:
amazonweb_114515

New Albany is wooing Amazon Web Services to buy 112 acres to build a 170,000-square-foot, $400 million data center that is expected to create 35 jobs.

It would bring Amazon’s total investment in the suburb to $1.7 billion, according to a city fact sheet. The land would need to be carved out of 477 acres New Albany Co. owns there, property records show.

The city has approved what would become the third New Albany site for Amazon, which has created a fast-growing network of Central Ohio data farms.

City Council approved a 15-year, 100% property tax abatement for the site this week.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools