New Albany wants Amazon Web Services to build $400M data center there

New Albany is wooing Amazon Web Services to buy 112 acres to build a 170,000-square-foot, $400 million data center that is expected to create 35 jobs.

It would bring Amazon’s total investment in the suburb to $1.7 billion, according to a city fact sheet. The land would need to be carved out of 477 acres New Albany Co. owns there, property records show.

The city has approved what would become the third New Albany site for Amazon, which has created a fast-growing network of Central Ohio data farms.

City Council approved a 15-year, 100% property tax abatement for the site this week.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.