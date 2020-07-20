New Albany CVS robbed, one suspect wanted

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The New Albany CVS Pharmacy on Main Street was robbed shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

The suspect had a gun and was wearing black sweats, a black hoodie, a black mask and white or gray Nike shoes. He was in the store approximately 90 seconds.

After the robbery, in which he took money and drugs, the suspect fled east on 62 and was believed to have gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Detectives are in the process of investigating and reviewing video. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, please contact the New Albany Police Department tip line at 614-939-4027.

