New 650-space parking garage opens at Columbus convention center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new parking garage that opened Tuesday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center has boosted the center’s available parking spaces to more than 4,700.

The new Ohio Center Garage added 650 new spaces and is the sixth parking location at the center.

Drivers can access the new garage via the far right lane of the Third Street bridge overpass and follow the ramp to enter the new garage. When exiting, drivers are returned to the Third Street ramp and southbound traffic.

The new six-story garage cost more than $24 million to construct.

Monthly weekday passes are available for $125, while monthly seven-day, 24-hour passes are available for $145.

Real-time parking availability can be seen online and parking passes can be reserved at the Columbus Conventions website.