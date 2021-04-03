Netting installed to prevent jumpers at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail

Netting has been installed in the jail at Nelsonville to help prevent people from jumping from the balcony.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Netting designed to stop people from jumping from the balcony to get themselves out of jail has been put into place, and more will go up soon.

On Wednesday, NBC received an off-camera tour of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and saw the netting in place in the women’s A and B blocks.

Four more housing units will get netting installed. Netting and installation materials have been ordered and will install as soon as possible for C and D blocks on the men’s side. Once those are completed the two larger housing units, E and F Blocks, will follow, according to Deputy Warden Jeremy Tolson.

The completed project will cost between $30,000 and $40,000, said Tolson.

The Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio explored the netting to fix the problem in 2020, but were slowed down by COVID-19 restrictions. They toured other jails where it was in place, and priced and ordered the netting.

Warden Joshua VanBibber said in his report to the committee, that putting up the netting needed to fit around COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are under movement restrictions because of COVID-19, which means that we could not put up the netting. But we currently have no active cases in the facility. It does take multiple days [to install]. We have to remove inmates and place them in another location, and we had to deal with quarantine and isolation restrictions.

“We have had problems with jumpers even when the netting is in place,” the warden noted in his report to the committee.