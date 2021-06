NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nelsonville Police are searching for a teenage girl they said has been missing since Monday night.

Angel Coen, 14, was last seen on Fort Street in Nelsonville at approximately 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said at the time she was last seen, Angel’s hair was red.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelsonville Police at 740-753-1736.