Nelsonville Police investigating viral video of girl being bullied on school bus

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A video posted on social media showing a student being hit in the face repeatedly by another student on a school bus has prompted an investigation by police.

The incident happened Friday on a Nelsonville-York City Schools bus between two girls, one of whom has special needs.

In the video, the special needs girl is hit numerous times in the face by another girl, whose back is to the camera.

Nelsonville Police Department Chief Chris Johnson said his office was made aware of the incident Friday night when a report was filed.

“An officer followed up on that and was unable to make contact with the suspect, and the information has been forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office as is standard in that case,” Johnson wrote in an email statement to NBC4.

A statement posted on the department’s Facebook page said the matter is under investigation.

The Nelsonville Police Department is aware of videos on Facebook of an altercation that occurred on a Nelsonville-York… Posted by Nelsonville Police Department on Saturday, October 26, 2019

The department also asked anyone with any additional information about the incident contact Sgt. John Meeks at johnwmeeks@cityofnelsonville.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.