Nelsonville PD scouts K9 Officer to combat drugs, find people

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nelsonville Police Department wants to bring on board a new officer, one that can signal the presence of drugs and track lost people.

“Each day, the criminals are getting smarter,” said Officer Chris Jones, Nelsonville PD. “A narcotics dog can do a free air sniff and alert to the presence of drugs.”

Like many rural areas, Nelsonville is fighting the drug epidemic. Add that to a neighbor like the Wayne National Forest, and a K9 officer becomes an attractive part of the team.

“That dog will be another officer that can help, because they have the abilities humans do not have. It’s for the entire community,” Jones said.

But a K9 officer and handler will come with additional expenses: cages for the cruisers, and new facilities for the dog.

“It’s going to be over 10K because we are trying to get the K9 handler, and make sure this is done right the first time,” said Jones. “We are looking at grants and fundraisers and likely available funds. I think everyone is on board for it.”

Jones is working on creating a fund to hire the new officer and its handler. If you want to donate, make checks payable to the City of Nelsonville with K9 Trust Fund in the memo. Checks should be given to the City Auditor, Taylor Sappington.

For questions, Jones is happy to help at the police department next door to the auditor’s office.