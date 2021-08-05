WATCH: Fallen officer from Nelsonville escorted home

Nelsonville News
Posted: / Updated:

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Wednesday, August 4th, Hocking County Sheriff Lanny E. North and Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith were honored to send their deputies to escort the hearse that carried fallen Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, Ohio back home to Nelsonville, Ohio.

Their deputies were able to safely complete this journey with an outpouring of support and assistance from the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and finally, the Nelsonville Police Department.

Numerous Hocking County Fire Departments and Hocking County EMS and the Logan Police Department stood fast and closed each overpass of US Route 33 while the escort passed under, according to a media release by the sheriff.

The members of these agencies were honored to recognize the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dawley made in the service to his community by safely escorting him back to the City of Nelsonville, the release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

How Columbus City Schools plans to get around the driver shortage

WATCH: Fallen officer from Nelsonville escorted home

Safety Changes at Columbus City Schools

School supplies in high demand, teachers' orders late due to shortages

Girls with Gears

Suspect still at large after pursuit across county lines ends in Columbus

More Local News