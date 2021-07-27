Officer shot, second injured responding to Nelsonville domestic dispute

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two police officers and a male subject were injured during a domestic dispute in Nelsonville Tuesday night.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers from Nelsonville and Hocking College police departments responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Third Street in Nelsonville at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said shots were fired and that two officers and a male suspect were taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.

A Nelsonville Police officer is in stable condition after being shot, while a Hocking College Police officer is also in stable condition after sustaining minor injuries.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Athens County Prosecutors’ Office are investigating the incident.

Nelsonville Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.