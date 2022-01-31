NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nelsonville Police Department said it is looking for a missing boy, who has been gone since Sunday, and a man missing since last Wednesday, in two separate incidents.

A third man walked away from his home in the direction of Nelsonville, and hasn’t been seen since.

Jacob Konkler, 15, was last seen on Akron Avenue in Buchtel on Jan. 30, police said in a social media post.

Jacob Konkler, 15. (Picture: Courtesy Nelsonville Police Department)

Another man has also been reported missing in Nelsonville in a separate incident. Les Hall, 42, was last seen by a relative on East Canal Street on Jan. 26.

Les Hall, 42, Missing since January 26, 2022 from Nelsonville. (Photo: Courtesy Nelsonville Police Department)

Still missing from the area is Derek Johnson, 39, who was last seen on Jan. 19 walking from Laurel Run Road toward the City of Nelsonville, according to a social media post by the Hocking County Sheriff.

Nelsonville police have asked anyone who knows where Konkler, Johnson, or Hall might be to contact the station at 740-753-1736.