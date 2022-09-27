NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank.

Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The City of Nelsonville to keep it safe from vandalism and further disrepair.

“Our waste diversion team spent many hours at this site removing waste and debris while ensuring that recyclable materials like scrap metal, electronics, hard plastics, books, and more were routed to the appropriate places,” The City of Nelsonville said in a social media post.

“The house was inspected by a contractor who submitted a list of priority repairs that would need to be carried out by the new owner.”

Proposals for the house at 20 Campbell Street, Nelsonville, should be submitted to the land bank by Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m.

For information on how to apply, and for questions about the property, contact landbank.athens@gmail.com, the social media post said.