Nelsonville-York City Schools requires masking, to give $100 to students who get vaccinated on campus

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Vaccine clinic at Nelsonville-York schools will give each student that completes the Pfizer vaccine $100.

The details are, students must complete a vaccine form (click here to download it) get the first dose of the vaccine by Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the high school. Students will receive the money upon receiving the second dose. A form must be completed during the second visit.

The money will come from the school district’s federal ESSER funds.

As of Friday, Sept. 10, the district board of education voted to require masks by all students, staff, and visitors, and contractors. As of Friday, the district had a total of 10 active cases and seven people who have recovered from COVID-19.

A list of links and forms can be found on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.