Nelsonville officer remembered by police chief, friends

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Nelsonville is mourning the loss of Officer Scott Dawley.

According to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch, Dawley was responding to a shots-fired call Tuesday when he was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way. Dawley was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A lieutenant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said Dawley’s lights and siren were activated at the time of the crash.

“He was the epitome of a family man,” Fitch said about Dawley.

The chief also described Dawley as a good guy with a great sense of humor and a leader who was the department’s firearms instructor.

“He was a senior guy,” he said. “His partner and the guys on his shift were much younger than him, so he was kind of a mentor in that sense.”

Across the city, flags were at half-staff in Dawley’s honor, and a memorial had started to form at the crash site.

Chris “Beans” Johnson said he went to school with Dawley and periodically saw him around town. Johnson said he was shocked to hear about his death.

“I mean, everybody we talk to — everybody just puts their head down,” said Johnson. “He was very loved.”

According to the OSHP, one of the other drivers involved in the crash was transported by MedFlight to a hospital in Columbus. A driver and passenger in the third vehicle were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fitch said funeral arrangements for Dawley have yet to be finalized.