ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville man will spend up to the next six years in prison after his son accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old last March.

Donald Platt, 37, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children on Feb. 25. He was sentenced to between four and six years in prison.

According to the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Platt left an unsecured loaded gun at his house, which his 14-year-old son used in the accidental shooting of Eli Spangler on March 6, 2021.

Platt faced a maximum of 16 and a half years in prison.

Platt’s son was adjudicated in Athens County Juvenile Court as delinquent after admitting to reckless homicide, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

“This case was not about gun ownership,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “It was about

responsible gun ownership.”