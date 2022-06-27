NELSONVILLE, Oh (WCMH) — Drinking water quality is set to improve in Nelsonville after the city received $171,000 in funds to upgrade aging water infrastructure.

The funding is a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio program, the governor’s office said in a media release. It will go toward purchasing new equipment that will support the long-term functionality of Nelsonville’s drinking water system and help prevent the system from going offline for significant periods of time.

“Clean and safe drinking water is vital for every community in Ohio, and I am pleased that H2Ohio is continuing to invest in infrastructure and equipment to assist communities like Nelsonville to provide a reliable source of water for residents,” said DeWine in the release.

DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a water quality effort to provide clean and safe water to Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Lake Erie Commission each have a significant role in H2Ohio through the natural infrastructure of wetlands, the reduction in nutrient runoff, and increasing access to clean drinking water and quality sewer systems, the release concluded.