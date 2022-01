NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Nelsonville shut down Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees.

The city will close its doors through Friday, Jan. 7, it announced on Monday.

The public safety department will operate normally.

Offices re-open on Jan. 10. People with bills to pay can mail a check into the city, use the dropbox in the parking lot, or pay online.