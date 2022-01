Derek Johnson, 39, 5’8″, 175 pounds. Last seen on Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office)

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was last seen walking toward Nelsonville from his home on Laurel Run Road is considered missing by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Johnson, 39, was last seen a week ago on Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said in a media post that it’s trying to find him.

If you’ve seen Johnson, or know where he is, please call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 385-2131.