Memorial account created for Nelsonville fallen officer’s family

Officer Scott Dawley

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The friends and family of Officer Scott Dawley have created a memorial account at Nelsonville Home and Savings in his honor, according to a social media post.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed directly to the bank to Officer Scott Dawley Memorial Fund at 9 W. Columbus Street in Nelsonville.

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday afternoon in a three-car crash.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at public buildings in Athens County as well as at the Statehouse to fly at half-staff to honor Dawley.

