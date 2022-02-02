NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Of the two men missing in Nelsonville one has since been found, but there is no sign of the other.

Nelsonville Police Department said in a social media post that Les Hall, 42, who had been missing since Jan. 26, has been found safe.

However, the Hocking County Sheriff is still searching for Derek Johnson, 39, who was last seen on Jan. 19 walking from Laurel Run Road toward the City of Nelsonville.

Derek Johnson, 39.

If you have information about Johnson’s disappearance, please call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 385-2131.