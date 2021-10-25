NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Internal Revenue Service has wiped clean the City of Nelsonville’s $382,761.11 liability after an aggressive push by the city’s auditor and city manager.

The liability was a result of payroll debts left behind by the previous deputy auditor, and her theft and fraud scheme, said the Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington in his report published on Monday.

“On Monday, the IRS officially relieved the City of $382,761.11 of liability, effectively leaving the City with owing only the amounts already paid and nothing more,” the auditor’s report said.

Sappington explained in his report: “In February 2020, The Auditor’s Office began an aggressive push to relieve the City of all liabilities owed. The position adopted by the Auditor and City Manager [Scott Frank] was that the City should owe nothing, due to the circumstances and the injury to the Nelsonville taxpayer should they shoulder such an incredible burden should they be required to cover the prior Deputy’s damages.

“This process involved numerous hours of phone calls, numerous meetings, substantial amounts of paperwork, and several rounds of negotiation with multiple investigators from the IRS.”

The IRS had been chasing Nelsonville for years to cover the penalties, interest, and balances owed. In 2018, it began exploring seizure of city property to cover the balances, the report said.

On Monday, the debt was discharged in full.