NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A hand grenade found in a car on a Nelsonville street has closed the road.

Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets will be closed until further notice due to the explosive device, the Nelsonville Police Department said in a social media post.

Columbus Division of Fire’s explosives removal team is driving to Nelsonville to help with the situation.

“The roadway is closed due to a hand grenade being found in a car on the street,” Nelsonville Police Department said in the post.

“Nelsonville public safety personnel are on scene and have secured the area and are awaiting an explosives removal team from Columbus Fire Department. Please keep clear of this area and use an alternate route. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”